Police: Woman kicked out of Uber ride after attacking driver hit by another car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Woman injured: A woman accused of assaulting an Uber driver was critically injured by an oncoming vehicle after being told to leave her ride. (Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman accused of assaulting an Uber driver was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle, minutes after being kicked out of her ride, authorities said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened at around 10 p.m. CST on Friday, WOAI-TV reported.

Police said the 21-year-old rideshare passenger, who was allegedly intoxicated, was arguing with the Uber driver when he pulled over after she slapped him from behind and told her to exit his vehicle, according to the television station.

Authorities said the woman allegedly broke the windshield and door handle of the driver’s vehicle, KSAT-TV reported. The woman allegedly cursed at the driver and walked into a lane of traffic. While the Uber driver was calling 911 to report the incident, the woman was struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to the television station.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Police said the driver that struck the woman was not intoxicated or impaired.

According to police, the woman will be listed as a suspect on charges of assault and criminal mischief, according to the newspaper.

