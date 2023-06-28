Police officer uses pumpkin muffin to rescue dog from canal

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A pumpkin muffin that was freshly baked by a police officer’s wife helped rescue a dog swimming in a canal in Glendale, Arizona.

In a Facebook post, the Glendale Police Department said on June 17 that officers were called after someone saw a German Shepherd swimming in a nearby canal and had no escape route.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the dog swimming back and forth, police said. The dog appeared to be tired.

Officer Sorenson took off his ballistic vest and gun belt. He tried to enter the canal to help the dog but it was scared, police said.

The officers tried multiple times to get the dog out but it wouldn’t come close enough, KPNX reported.

Officer Downey realized his wife packed him some freshly baked pumpkin muffins for his shift, so he grabbed them to help lure the dog out of the water, the news outlet reported.

Sorenson was able to use the muffin to get the dog to come closer and was able to grab his collar, police said. The dog was then removed from the canal.

“Great work by our patrol officers! Hopefully, Officer Downey’s wife was able to whip up a new batch of muffins for him,” police said.

The dog has since been reunited with his owner who lived near the canal, according to police.