Police: Home of late NASCAR star Greg Biffle burglarized weeks after his death

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating an alleged break-in and theft at the home of Greg Biffle, the retired NASCAR star who was killed three weeks ago with his family and three other people in a plane crash.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to Biffle’s residence in Mooresville at 6:23 p.m. ET on Jan. 8.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, $30,000 in cash and a backpack were taken from the residence.

On Wednesday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that investigators believe someone entered a safe in the home. In addition to the stolen cash and backpack, sheriff’s office spokesperson Dara St. John said that some guns and memorabilia were also missing from the home.

According to the incident report, the home was last observed as secure at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

No arrests have been made, WSOC reported.

“We’re working the case. We are waiting on some digital evidence,” Campbell told The Associated Press.

Biffle, his wife Cristina and their two children -- son Ryder and daughter Emma -- died in a plane crash on Dec. 19.

He was five days shy of his 56th birthday.

According to a statement from the Biffle family, the others killed in the crash were NASCAR veteran Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and Dutton’s son, Jack.

WSOC reported that on Dec. 18, a Cessna C550 business jet crashed as it was trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, located about 45 miles north of Charlotte. That information was confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

During his NASCAR career, Biffle made 842 national series starts and won 56 races, including 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He also won 20 Xfinity Series races, capturing the series title in 2002. Biffle also competed in the Truck Series, winning 17 times and earning a championship in 2000.

A remembrance service for Biffle and his family was scheduled for Friday morning at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, WSOC reported.

A ceremony honoring Biffle is also scheduled to be held in Mooresville on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, according to the television station.

