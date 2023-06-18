Police: Baby found dead inside garbage truck in Ohio

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — A baby was found dead inside a garbage truck Thursday afternoon in Plain City, Ohio by garbage truck workers, police say.

Plain City’s contracted waste management company workers called Plain City Police Department after they found a newborn girl in the back of their truck Thursday afternoon on Bluestem Lane, according to WBNS.

When officers arrived, an infant was confirmed to have been found in the back of a garbage truck. Police said in a news release that the infant appeared to be a full-term newborn. Officers were at the scene just after 2 p.m. and the baby was pronounced dead just after 2:30 p.m. by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire Department.

Police say an autopsy was performed on Friday by the Mongomery County Medical Examiner’s office. The cause of death was not clear from the autopsy but the report did say that the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached.

No information has been released about the mother and investigators are still looking into the cause of death. Police say evidence was submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Laboratory for DNA analysis.

Police say they aren’t identifying the baby or what led up to the baby’s death but “are also concerned about the health of the mother due to the strong potential that the baby was born without professional healthcare assistance.”