‘Pokémon’ voice actress Rachael Lillis dies

The voice actress who portrayed Misty and Jessie in the “Pokémon” cartoon series has died.

Rachael Lillis was 46.

Her death on Saturday was announced by her “Pokémon” co-star Veronica Taylor, who said that Lillis had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May, Variety reported.

Taylor wrote on X, “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon’s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1L — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

In addition to her role in “Pokémon,” she also voiced characters in “Winx Club,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” according to her IMDB filmography.

