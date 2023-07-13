Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Jurors reach verdict on death penalty eligibility

PITTSBURGH — Jurors on Thursday reached a verdict in the death penalty eligibility phase of the trial against the man who opened fire at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, killing 11 people, WPXI reported.

A jury last month found Robert Bowers guilty of dozens of charges related to the Oct. 27, 2018 shooting, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

Prosecutors argued in favor of sentencing Bowers to death for his crimes while defense attorneys asked jurors to spare his life, WPXI reported. Both teams delivered their closing arguments on Wednesday.

