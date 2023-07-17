Oregon officials link deaths of 4 women

SALEM, Ore. — Officials say that law enforcement has linked the deaths of four women who were found earlier this year in Portland, Gresham, and Milwaukie in Oregon.

In a news release, Multnomah County District Attorney announced Monday that multiple law enforcement agencies in Northwest Oregon have been working together on multiple death investigations and have found links between four cases - Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real.

The women’s bodies were found in three Oregon cities starting in Feb. and the last women’s body was found in May, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities have conducted interviews and discovered that at least one person connects the four women, according to KOIN.

The district attorney’s office said that no charges have been filed against anyone involved in any of the four death investigations.

Officials did not use the word “serial killer’ in their announcement, according to the AP.

The agencies involved include the Gresham Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Police, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office says that no additional information including the information that links the four cases will be released as the investigation continues. The Oregon State Medical Examiner has ruled that the cause and manner of death in each of the four cases is still undetermined.



