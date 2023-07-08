Officials: 3 arrested after man found shot to death after egging his house

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed after he confronted three people who were reportedly egging his house in Spalding County, Georgia on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said on July 3 deputies were called about a man down in a roadway in the 100 block of Dobbins Mill Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Johnathan Gilbert, also known as Tyler Lane.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said that three people went over to a house on Dobbins Mill Road to egg it but were confronted by Gilbert, according to WSB-TV. The three were identified as Sydney Maughon, 18; Jeremy Munson, 18; and McKenzie Davenport, 19.

“It appears that there was an ongoing lover’s quarrel, and the suspects decided to go to Gilbert’s residence on Dobbins Mill and vandalize it by egging it. When Gilbert saw what they were doing to his residence, he came out of the house unarmed, to confront them,” police said.

As the three were driving away from the area, Maughon allegedly pulled out a gun, WSB-TV reported. She shot Gilbert multiple times.

The suspects were tracked down by one of their cellphone numbers to an address in Henry County, according to the news outlet. Henry County officers were contacted and they found the car and gun believed to be connected with Gilbert’s death.

Maughhon has been charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery-family violence, and criminal trespass, police said.

Munson was charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery, and criminal trespass, according to police. Davenport was charged with malice murder, battery, and criminal trespass.

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves. They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together, they bought that ticket, and now they can ride that ride,” police said.