Officials: 11 injured including 7 in critical condition after school bus rolled over in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — At least 11 people were injured in a rolled over crash involving a school bus with campers and staff on a highway in Idaho, officials say.

In an update on Facebook, Idaho State Police said troopers were called out to State Highway 55 by milepost 84 around 3 p.m. Friday about a school bus rollover crash with about 30 people on board. Once troopers arrived on the scene, they found the bus and multiple people who were injured.

Police confirmed that about 11 people were injured. Of the 11, seven of them were in critical condition four had no non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that all children on the bus involved in the crash were taken by air or ambulance to hospitals in the area in “an abundance of caution.”

The school bus involved was a YMCA summer camp program bus from the Treasure Valley YMCA, according to The Associated Press.

Police say the bus had children on board ages 13 to 18 years old. The bus involved in the crash was one of four buses in the summer camp program. Police say the other buses were not involved in the crash.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The area where the crash happened is a two-lane road which is one of Idaho’s major north-south routes, according to the AP. The roads there are usually packed with weekend travelers from the Boise area heading to McCall or other campsites.