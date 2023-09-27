North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country

North Korea announced Wednesday that it plans to expel a US soldier who crossed into the country in July, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into the North from South Korea during a tour of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

Pyongyang will deport King having finished its investigation into his “illegal” entry, state news agency KNCA said.

“The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic,” North Korean state media KCNA said.

KCNA did not specify how, when or to where King would be expelled.

The UN Command said it would not give more details about the expulsion. It said it “did not want to interfere with the efforts to bring him home”.

The UN Command polices the DMZ.

According to CNN, North Korea claimed that King “confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. army and was disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society.”

The news outlet said it could not confirm that King had made the statement.

King, 23, had served two months in detention in South Korea on assault charges before being released on July 10. He crossed over into North Korea on July 18 after sneaking away from an airport in Seoul, South Korea, where he was supposed to have boarded a flight back to the U.S.

