No winner: Powerball jackpot now at $750M

No one was lucky enough to pick all of the correct lottery numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, so it has rolled over and is worth an estimated $750 million.

Saturday’s numbers were 11-14-34-47-51 with Powerball 18. It was a 2x Power Play.

Despite no one winning the whole jackpot over the weekend, there was one person from South Dakota who won $2 million by matching five numbers and having the Power Play option. Two people — one in Maine and one in New York — won $1 million for matching five numbers, according to Powerball officials.

While the annuity payout for Monday’s drawing is $750 million, the cash value is worth an estimated $338.6 million.

The next Powerball drawing, which is the 10th largest in the game’s history, is Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

