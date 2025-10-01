Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hours after news of their separation broke, Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

She petitioned a Nashville court on Tuesday to end their marriage, citing “marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences,” The Associated Press reported.

TMZ was first to report that the power couple have lived apart “since the beginning of summer,” when news of their separation broke earlier this week.

The filings said there is a marriage dissolution and a childcare plan that both have agreed upon. A judge will have to approve it.

“The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” the court documents said. “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

The wording used is common in Tennessee’s divorces, the AP reported.

The couple has two children together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, E! News reported.

Kidman will be the primary caregiver for their daughters, and will have them for 306 days a year, while Urban will have them for the other 59, the AP reported.

Assets will be divided equally and each will keep assets that are in their own name, including copyrights and royalties. There will be no spousal support for either Kidman or Urban.

While Urban signed the agreement on Aug. 29 and Kidman on Sept. 6, the divorce will become final in 90 days at a minimum.

Kidman and Urban married in 2006, CNN reported.

Kidman and Urban were last seen together at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match in June in Nashville, People magazine reported before news of the divorce hit. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 25. She posted to Instagram, “Happy Anniversary, Baby.”

She just wrapped “Practical Magic 2″ and he has been on tour.

