NHL team that moved from Arizona to Utah to be called Utah Hockey Club for its first season

SALT LAKE CITY — The name of Utah’s new NHL hockey team was revealed as Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Ryan Smith’s company bought the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes back in April, The Associated Press reported. It sold for $1.2 billion. Smith’s company also owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz.

The new team name will start being used during the 2024-2025 season, according to KTVX.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” Smith said, according to the AP. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do — training camp starts in less than 100 days — and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

The team also released logos and colors, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. The colors will be “Rock Black,” “Salt White” and “Mountain Blue” in honor of the state of Utah. It will also be similar to the new look of the Utah Jazz.

First merchandise items will start to be sold at the NHL Draft party, the newspaper reported.

The Utah Hockey Club name is not the permanent name for the team. There are a few name ideas going around with the current round of voting ending on June 20, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Another round is expected soon but has not yet been announced.

The six finalists are Blizzard, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom, Yeti and keeping the name Utah Hockey Club, or Utah HC, according to the AP.

The ink is dry! We’ve officially closed on an NHL franchise 📝



Join us on this journey 🏒#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/llDiLsuZ0S — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

“The ink is dry! We’ve officially closed on an NHL franchise,” the team said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Arizona Coyotes were sold in April which cleared the way for the team to move to Utah.





© 2024 Cox Media Group