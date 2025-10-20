NFL All-Pro running back Doug Martin dies

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Doug Martin has died at 36 years old.

His family released a statement which read, “It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” they told Fox Sports.

Former Bucs running back Doug Martin has passed away at age 36.



A statement from his family: "It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 19, 2025

The East Bay Times said that he died at a hospital after being contacted by Oakland police who had responded to a home break-in Saturday morning.

Police said they

KTVU said Martin became unresponsive when he was in police custody.

The police department told the news station when they tried to detain Martin he briefly resisted. They did not say why he was taken into custody.

The type of medical emergency was not known, but his death is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department’s homicide division and internal affairs among others, KTVU reported.

Martin was selected in the 2012 NFL Draft first round, 31st overall, by the Buccaneers after playing for Boise State. During his NFL rookie year he had 1,454 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and was selected for the Pro Bowl. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2015, The Associated Press reported.

During his career he had a total of 5,356 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns over seven seasons.

The Buccaneers issued a statement which read, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin,” adding, “Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”

Rest in peace, Doug Martin ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G6UZrp46RG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 19, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group