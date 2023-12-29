New Year’s Day: Which restaurants are open on Monday?

Most restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, though some have modified hours.
Here is a list of the restaurants that will be open on Monday:
· Applebee’s
· Bob Evans
· Buffalo Wild Wings
· Burger King
· Carl’s Jr.
· Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
· Chick-Fil-A
· Chili’s
· Cracker Barrel
· Denny’s
· Domino’s Pizza
· Dunkin’
· Fogo De Chão
· Golden Corral
· Hardee’s
· IHOP
· Jimmy John’s
· KFC
· Krispy Kreme
· McDonald’s
· Morton’s The Steakhouse
· Noodles & Company
· Olive Garden
· Panda Express
· Panera Bread
· Popeye’s
· Ruth’s Chris Steak House
· Sonic
· Starbucks
· Subway
· Taco Bell
· The Cheesecake Factory
· Waffle House
· Wahlburgers
· Wendy’s
· Wild Wings