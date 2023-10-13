National Dictionary Day: Which words do residents in your state misspell the most?

In honor of National Dictionary Day, a new study is looking at the words residents across the U.S. struggle to spell the most.
Researchers with online gambling agency Betway analyzed Google search volumes for the most frequently searched for words after the prompt “how to spell”.
For example, the study found that most often, Georgians struggle to spell words including ‘grey’, ‘Georgia’ and ‘patience’.
Here’s a full list of the top five words residents in each state struggle to spell the most:
|State
|#1
|#2
|#3
|#4
|#5
|Alabama
|Beautiful
|Grey
|Niece
|Bougie
|Receipt
|Alaska
|Grey
|Patience
|Bougie
|Beautiful
|Business
|Arizona
|Bougie
|Cancelled
|Grey
|Dessert
|Patience
|Arkansas
|Grey
|Bougie
|Receipt
|Niece
|Ornery
|California
|Bougie
|Cancelled
|Grey
|Tomorrow
|Patience
|Colorado
|Bougie
|Grey
|Receipt
|Lose
|Patience
|Connecticut
|Bougie
|Receipt
|Patience
|Lose
|Tomorrow
|Delaware
|Bougie
|Cancelled
|Grey
|Ninety
|Patience
|Florida
|Beautiful
|Bougie
|Patience
|Neighbor
|Lose
|Georgia
|Grey
|Georgia
|Patience
|Bougie
|Niece
|Hawaii
|Luau
|Hawaii
|Bougie
|Grey
|Receipt
|Idaho
|Bougie
|Grey
|Cancelled
|Receipt
|Ninety
|Illinois
|Beautiful
|Bougie
|Receive
|Tomorrow
|Forty
|Indiana
|Bougie
|Patience
|Ninety
|Dessert
|Chihuahua
|Iowa
|Grey
|Bougie
|Patience
|License
|Dessert
|Kansas
|Ornery
|Grey
|Restaurant
|Bougie
|Business
|Kentucky
|Grey
|Bougie
|Twelve
|Receive
|Schedule
|Louisiana
|Grey
|Bougie
|Niece
|Receipt
|Lose
|Maine
|Cancelled
|Bougie
|Ninety
|Grey
|Maintenance
|Maryland
|Bougie
|Grey
|Patience
|Lose
|Niece
|Massachusetts
|Grey
|Massachusetts
|Bougie
|Patience
|Schedule
|Michigan
|Bougie
|Grey
|Ninety
|Cancelled
|Patience
|Minnesota
|Bougie
|Beautiful
|Business
|Receipt
|Patience
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Grey
|Bougie
|Patience
|Ninety
|Missouri
|Ornery
|Grey
|Bougie
|Chaos
|Receipt
|Montana
|Grey
|Bougie
|Chaos
|Breathe
|Donut
|Nebraska
|Beautiful
|Cancelled
|Bougie
|Sincerely
|Daughter
|Nevada
|Grey
|Patience
|Bougie
|Believe
|Because
|New Hampshire
|Grey
|Bougie
|Anniversary
|License
|Receive
|New Jersey
|Cancelled
|Grey
|Bougie
|Sincerely
|Lose
|New Mexico
|Patience
|Bougie
|Grey
|Receipt
|Ninety
|New York
|Bougie
|Cancelled
|Lasagna
|Donut
|Multiplication
|North Carolina
|Grey
|Bougie
|Cancelled
|Patience
|Ninety
|North Dakota
|Favorite
|Bougie
|Grey
|Chaos
|Decision
|Ohio
|Beautiful
|Bougie
|Schedule
|Dessert
|Forty
|Oklahoma
|Grey
|Ornery
|Bougie
|Cancelled
|Chihuahua
|Oregon
|Beautiful
|Bougie
|Business
|Favorite
|Grey
|Pennsylvania
|Grey
|Bougie
|Forty
|Receipt
|Congratulations
|Rhode Island
|Cancelled
|Grey
|Bougie
|Ninety
|Science
|South Carolina
|Grey
|Niece
|Bougie
|Lose
|Broccoli
|South Dakota
|Cancelled
|Bougie
|Inconvenience
|Tomorrow
|Thorough
|Tennessee
|Grey
|Bougie
|Chihuahua
|Quiet
|Received
|Texas
|Bougie
|Cancelled
|Grey
|Niece
|Lose
|Utah
|Ornery
|Bougie
|Lose
|Dessert
|Grey
|Vermont
|Ninety
|Grey
|Appreciate
|Quiet
|Receipt
|Virginia
|Restaurant
|Bougie
|Grey
|Thorough Breathe
|Breathe
|Washington
|Bougie
|Patience
|Quiet
|Grey
|Yay
|West Virginia
|Grey
|Patience
|Chihuahua
|Bougie
|Squirrel
|Wisconsin
|Beautiful
|Bougie
|Business
|Favorite
|Grey
|Wyoming
|Grey
|Bougie
|Congratulations
|Chihuahua
|Decision
National Dictionary Day is celebrated each year on October 16 to mark the birthday of Noah Webster, considered by many to be the father of the American dictionary.
According to Merriam-Webster, this holiday “celebrates language, emphasizes the importance of learning, and encourages readers to use the dictionary to improve vocabulary.”
Read more about National Dictionary Day here.
