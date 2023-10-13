Trending

National Dictionary Day: Which words do residents in your state misspell the most?

By Nicole Bennett

National Dictionary Day: Which words do residents in your state misspell the most? (File Photo) (Istimages/Getty Images)

By Nicole Bennett

In honor of National Dictionary Day, a new study is looking at the words residents across the U.S. struggle to spell the most.

Researchers with online gambling agency Betway analyzed Google search volumes for the most frequently searched for words after the prompt “how to spell”.

For example, the study found that most often, Georgians struggle to spell words including ‘grey’, ‘Georgia’ and ‘patience’.

Here’s a full list of the top five words residents in each state struggle to spell the most:

State#1#2#3#4#5
AlabamaBeautifulGreyNieceBougieReceipt
AlaskaGreyPatienceBougieBeautifulBusiness
ArizonaBougieCancelledGreyDessertPatience
ArkansasGreyBougieReceiptNieceOrnery
CaliforniaBougieCancelledGreyTomorrowPatience
ColoradoBougieGreyReceiptLosePatience
ConnecticutBougieReceiptPatienceLoseTomorrow
DelawareBougieCancelledGreyNinetyPatience
FloridaBeautifulBougiePatienceNeighborLose
GeorgiaGreyGeorgiaPatienceBougieNiece
HawaiiLuauHawaiiBougieGreyReceipt
IdahoBougieGreyCancelledReceiptNinety
IllinoisBeautifulBougieReceiveTomorrowForty
IndianaBougiePatienceNinetyDessertChihuahua
IowaGreyBougiePatienceLicenseDessert
KansasOrneryGreyRestaurantBougieBusiness
KentuckyGreyBougieTwelveReceiveSchedule
LouisianaGreyBougieNieceReceiptLose
MaineCancelledBougieNinetyGreyMaintenance
MarylandBougieGreyPatienceLoseNiece
MassachusettsGreyMassachusettsBougiePatienceSchedule
MichiganBougieGreyNinetyCancelledPatience
MinnesotaBougieBeautifulBusinessReceiptPatience
MississippiMississippiGreyBougiePatienceNinety
MissouriOrneryGreyBougieChaosReceipt
MontanaGreyBougieChaosBreatheDonut
NebraskaBeautifulCancelledBougieSincerelyDaughter
NevadaGreyPatienceBougieBelieveBecause
New HampshireGreyBougieAnniversaryLicenseReceive
New JerseyCancelledGreyBougieSincerelyLose
New MexicoPatienceBougieGreyReceiptNinety
New YorkBougieCancelledLasagnaDonutMultiplication
North CarolinaGreyBougieCancelledPatienceNinety
North DakotaFavoriteBougieGreyChaosDecision
OhioBeautifulBougieScheduleDessertForty
OklahomaGreyOrneryBougieCancelledChihuahua
OregonBeautifulBougieBusinessFavoriteGrey
PennsylvaniaGreyBougieFortyReceiptCongratulations
Rhode IslandCancelledGreyBougieNinetyScience
South CarolinaGreyNieceBougieLoseBroccoli
South DakotaCancelledBougieInconvenienceTomorrowThorough
TennesseeGreyBougieChihuahuaQuietReceived
TexasBougieCancelledGreyNieceLose
UtahOrneryBougieLoseDessertGrey
VermontNinetyGreyAppreciateQuietReceipt
VirginiaRestaurantBougieGreyThorough BreatheBreathe
WashingtonBougiePatienceQuietGreyYay
West VirginiaGreyPatienceChihuahuaBougieSquirrel
WisconsinBeautifulBougieBusinessFavoriteGrey
WyomingGreyBougieCongratulationsChihuahuaDecision

National Dictionary Day is celebrated each year on October 16 to mark the birthday of Noah Webster, considered by many to be the father of the American dictionary.

According to Merriam-Webster, this holiday “celebrates language, emphasizes the importance of learning, and encourages readers to use the dictionary to improve vocabulary.”

Read more about National Dictionary Day here.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Nicole Bennett

Nicole Bennett

CMG Digital Content Producer

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!