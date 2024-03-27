MoonPie releases ‘Solar Eclipse Survival Kits’

MoonPie is celebrating the upcoming solar eclipse with limited-edition survival kits.

>> Read more trending news

The “Solar Eclipse Survival Kits” include the Mini MoonPie Eclipse box with 12 chocolate mini MoonPies for $4.99. Another option is the Eclipse 2024 Box which comes with four chocolate mini MoonPies and two solar eclipse glasses for $9.99. Eclipse Glasses are also available separately for $1.99.

“The solar eclipse of 2017 was massive for us, but we knew we had to go even bigger this time,” Tory Johnston, vice president of sales and marketing at Chattanooga Bakery, Inc., said in a news release. “It’s the day the moon wins, and the sun goes down! So we wanted to make something that got people as excited about the eclipse as we are.”

The solar eclipse will take place on April 8. The totality, or the moment the sun is blocked out by the moon, will first reach Del Rio, Texas, at 1:27 p.m. CDT and then trace a line across the state and northeast across the country. Totality will last from a few seconds to about 4.5 minutes, depending on where you are along the path.

The total eclipse will begin in Texas and travel into Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The eclipse will also be seen in some areas of Tennessee and Michigan.

The next one is not expected to be visible in the United States until Aug. 23, 2044, MoonPie said.

The limited-edition MoonPie survival kits can be purchased at all Dollar Tree locations, participating Walmart locations and on MoonPie’s website will supplies last.

© 2024 Cox Media Group