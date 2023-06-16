Minneapolis PD often used excessive force before George Floyd’s death, DOJ finds

An investigation by the Justice Department found that the Minneapolis Police Department and the city showed a pattern of violating people’s constitutional rights before the May 2020 death of George Floyd, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Following a 2-year investigation sparked by Floyd’s death, the attorney general said systemic problems in the police department “made what happened to George Floyd possible.”

“We found that the Minneapolis Police Department and the city of Minneapolis engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, unlawfully discriminating against Black and Native American people in enforcement activities, violating the rights of people engaged in protected speech and disc against people with behavioral disabilities … when responding to them in crisis,” Garland said.

The Justice Department launched an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department’s practices in April 2021, one day after a jury found former Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and other charges in the death of Floyd. Three other police officers involved in Floyd’s death have also been convicted of state and federal charges.

