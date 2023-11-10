Michael Oher was paid $138,000 for ‘Blind Side,’ according to Tuohys’ new court document

Michael Oher was paid more than $138,000 in proceeds from the book and movie “The Blind Side,” according to court records from a recent filing by the couple who took him in when he as a teenager, according to NBC News.

An accounting document filed in the lawsuit between Oher and Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy lists payments going back to 2007, a year after the book was released, up to the most recent payment this April.

Oher, who the Tuohys took into their home when he was a high school student, alleged in a court filing on Aug. 14 that the family had cut him out of the profits of the book and hit movie “The Blind Side.”

The book chronicles Oher’s life and become the basis of a 2009 Oscar-winning film.

A statement filed in probate court in Shelby County, Tennessee, said members of the family, including Oher, agreed to divide the proceeds of both the book and the movie five ways.

Oher, a former NFL offensive tackle, in August filed a court document alleging the Tuohys misled him into believing they adopted him when they took him in as a teenager.

Instead, they placed him in a conservatorship, a petition to terminate the conservatorship says.

Oher had claimed that he did not know about the conservatorship but believed that the Tuohys were planning to adopt him. He also claimed that he only learned in February that he had been placed in a conservatorship and hadn’t actually been adopted.

That petition said Oher made no money off the film, which was released after he completed his college career and would not have affected his NCAA eligibility. Oher, 37, said he does not remember signing any agreement for the rights to his life story.

The Tuohys say they never had the intention to adopt Oher, and “have never received any money as conservators on behalf of Michael Oher and further never had control over any funds or dealings on behalf of Mr. Oher during the entire term of the conservatorship.”

A judge agreed to end the conservatorship in September.