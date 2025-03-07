Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant rookie jerseys to be sold at auction; could fetch $20M

NEW YORK — Would you pay $20 million for two old shirts? Maybe if they were the rookie jerseys of two of the greatest players ever to play basketball.

The jerseys worn by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in the first games of their NBA career are going on the Sotheby’s auction block

“The historical weight of these two jerseys is difficult to overstate. They are as rare as they come. Early rookie jerseys represent the genesis of an athlete’s career. For collectors in search of true one-of-one treasures, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own iconic pieces of basketball history. Debut games are something every athlete experiences just once in their career journey, and is a moment where the hype of their pre-professional career finally comes to bear in the big leagues.” Brahm Wachter, the company’s head of modern collectibles said in a news release.

The jerseys will be sold in two standalone single-lot sales when combined are expected to bring in $20 million total.

The Jordan jersey is one of only four proven to be game-worn and came from his preseason debut on Oct. 5, 1984. He also wore it during the third and fourth game of that year’s preseason, Sotheby’s said.

Bryant’s game-worn jersey was from the preseason media day appearance on Oct. 16, 1996. He also wore it on Nov. 3, 1996, when he made his regular-season debut.

Jordan’s No. 23 will be sold at Sotheby’s New York with bidding open from March 12 to 26.

Bryant’s No. 8 will sold during an online auction from April 10 to 24.

Both will be on display at Sotheby’s New York starting March 21, the auction house said.

