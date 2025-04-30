Michael Bolton speaks about glioblastoma diagnosis, an aggressive form of brain cancer

Crooner Michael Bolton has broken his silence after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Bolton spoke exclusively with People magazine for the publication’s cover story, “My Brain Cancer Battle.”

He first noticed there was a problem when he was nauseous and having balance issues at a charity event in November 2023. After Thanksgiving, he fell from his chair, ABC News reported.

The “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023 after having emergency brain surgery to remove a tumor,.

Shortly after the Dec. 4, 2023, surgery, he was singing in the recovery room, his daughter Holly said. It came as a surprise for those caring for him.

“I remember one of the nurses had no idea who he was, and she’s like, ‘Do you know he sings like this?’” Holly said.

A second brain surgery was done the next month because of an infection.

He finished radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October and still goes for MRI scans every two months to monitor whether the cancer has come back.

His latest scan was this month and he still has no indication of the tumor recurring, despite a recurrence rate for glioblastoma of 90%.

The National Institutes of Health said glioblastoma “is a malignant (cancerous) brain tumor that develops from a specific type of brain cell called an astrocyte.” The cells support and feed neurons and form scar tissue that helps repair brain damage after an injury.

Signs and symptoms of glioblastoma may include:

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Drowsiness

Emotional instability (mood changes/mood swings)

Language impairment

Memory problems

Weakness

Loss of vision

Symptoms depend on where the tumor develops.

The cause of glioblastoma is not known, but it can occur when people have some genetic syndromes like neurofibromatosis type 1, Turcot syndrome or Li Fraumeni syndrome, but it is rare, according to the NIH.

After his second brain surgery, he shared his health struggles with his fans, telling them on Instagram that he was taking a break from performing.

Bolton is still seeing the effects of the treatments, with his short-term memory, speech and mobility all being impacted.

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” Bolton said. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

But he is using his time wisely, spending time at home in Westport, Connecticut, with his three daughters and six grandchildren.

He also mediates, works with a personal trainer, takes voice lessons, has voice therapy and plays golf as he can.

Bolton is also working to make sure that he has provided love and support for his daughters in the future.

“How do I give things that they can take forward? Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give [them] — I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are,” he told People. “It’s a reality of mortality. Suddenly, a new light has gone on that raises questions, including ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’”

Known for his song “Go the Distance,” he still has a lot to do with the time he has.

“I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side,” he said. “I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”

0 of 23

©2024 Cox Media Group