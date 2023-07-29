Mega Millions: No winner as jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.05 billion after there was no big winner in Friday night’s drawing.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn for the $940 million grand prize were 5-10-28-52-63 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion which will be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history, according to Mega Millions.

The next drawing is Tuesday.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots