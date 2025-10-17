Mega Millions jackpot grows to $625M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all the numbers on Tuesday.

Friday night’s jackpot is now at least $625 million for the annuity option or $288.8 million for the cash option.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 12-22-49-57-58 with the Mega Ball of 19. Two tickets — one in Texas and one in Arizona — matched five numbers and had a 2x multiplier, so the winning tickets were worth $2 million.

The odds of selecting all five numbers and the Mega Ball correctly are 1 in 290,472,336, according to the lottery’s website.

If a winner chooses the annuity option, they will get an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments, with each one 5% larger than the previous, which "helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation, lottery officials said.

The cash option will get a lump sum of the cash jackpot prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was won in Florida in 2023 and was $1.602 billion.

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots:

$1.602 billion Aug. 8, 2023, Florida $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018, South Carolina $1.348 billion Jan. 13, 2023, Maine $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022, Illinois $1.269 billion, Dec. 27, 2024, California $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024, New Jersey $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021, Michigan $810 million, Sept. 10, 2024, Texas $656 million, March 30, 2012, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013, California, Georgia

