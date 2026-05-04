May the Fourth Be With You: How many minutes was ‘Star Wars’ streamed?

May the Fourth Be With You, over and over and over again.

It has been nearly 50 years since “Star Wars” launched the saga and it has no sign of cooling down.

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As part of the unofficial holiday for all things “Star Wars,” Nielsen has crunched the numbers and found that in 2025, viewers in the U.S. spent more than 33 billion minutes watching from the galaxy far, far away.

The tens of billions of minutes were not only streamed but also watched on traditional television broadcasts.

Most, however, did come from streaming, with Disney+ leading the way.

What was the most popular?

Live-action movies were the most watched, accounting for 44.2% of the audience in 2025. The most watched of all of the films was the original, “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Nielsen said. “The Phantom Menace” was second and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” came in third.

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Second were live-action series, think “The Mandalorian,” which is what the upcoming movie, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” is based upon.

Then came animated series, such as “The Clone Wars,” accounting for 16.8% of viewers.

Finally, with .2%, documentaries came in last.

Millions of minutes were streamed on May 4, 2025, with the show “Andor” at the top of the list.

In all, almost 637 million minutes of content were streamed on May 4, 2025, with most of the top 10 being one of the films in the series.

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