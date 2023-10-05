Man dies after getting stuck in corn feed silo

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A man has died after he got stuck in a silo in Brighton, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said crews were called at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday about an elderly man stuck in a silo in the 1500 block of 240th Avenue in Brighton.

Additional unites were called to the area from multiple agencies to help rescue the man, authorities say. Apparatus and specialized rescue teams from multiple area departments soon arrived on scene, including Bristol Fire, Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, Somers Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT).

Crews initiated lifesaving efforts to try resuscitate the man after he was found buried under corn silage in the silo, according to WDJT.

The man died, according to the news outlet.

“Emergency crews then began working to recover the victim and remove him from nearly 100 feet up inside the silo. Following completion of the work necessary, personnel were debriefed and finally cleared from the scene at about 4:15 p.m.,” said authorities.

His name has not been released due to next of kin notification, Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said. It’s not clear how the man got stuck in the silo.