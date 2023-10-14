Man accused of wearing scary Halloween mask near preschool

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A man is facing charges after he was passing a preschool in Uxbridge, Massachusetts Friday while wearing a scary Halloween mask, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

Uxbridge Police Department said around 11 a.m. Friday a Taft Early Learning Center School member contacted the the Uxbridge Police School Resource Officer about a man walking on school grounds “wearing a leather jacket with a large amount of pins and a full-face covering Halloween mask.”

Police said that the mask looked like one from a well-known serial killer movie.

At the time, multiple children were outside enjoying recess, according to WFXT. School officials decided to shelter in place as police officers searched for the man.

The man was found minutes later and was arrested. According to the news outlet, his name has not been released.

The man has been charged with disruption of a school assembly and disturbing the peace, police said.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.