Man accused of street racing reached speeds of 199 mph, deputies say

A Florida man is accused of street racing at speeds clocked up to 199 mph on Florida’s Turnpike, authorities said.

Luis Alejandro Lozano-Figueroa, 20, of St. Cloud, and one of his passengers, Mario Alberto Paz-Gil, 19, were arrested on charges of racing on a highway, according to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Another passenger, a 16-year-old, was released to his parents, WFTV reported.

199 mph ⁉ These two young men quickly found out what happens when you engage in unlawful and dangerous street racing in Orange County.



In the early hours of Sunday morning, our deputies clocked their car going 199 miles per hour on the Florida Turnpike. So guess where they went… pic.twitter.com/l48QaETEXO — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 22, 2024

According to the neighboring Orange County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation began just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the television station reported. Dispatchers received calls from residents on Lake Mary Jane Road and Moss Park Road about several vehicles that appeared to be racing on the highway.

In the arrest affidavit, deputies observed the vehicles attempting to “out-distance each other for the purpose of comparing the relative speeds or power of acceleration of their motor vehicles within a certain distance or time limit.”

According to an arrest report, deputies said they focused on a red Chevrolet Camaro that was turning south onto Florida’s Turnpike toward Osceola County, WFTV reported.

Deputies said that Lozano-Figueroa was clocked at 199 mph on the turnpike, which is nearly three times the posted speed limit of 70 mph, according to the television station.

“So guess where they went next: JAIL,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was unclear if the driver of the second vehicle involved in the alleged street race was pulled over and apprehended by authorities.

“We have zero tolerance for street racing here in Orange County,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Lozano-Figueroa’s bail was set at $5,000, according to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

