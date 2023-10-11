Trending

Man accused of carjacking customer, crashing car after filling out job application at gas station

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in Polk County, Florida last week after he reportedly stole a car after he filled out a job application at a gas station in the area, officials say.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Jacob Thompson, 23, on Friday around 4:30 p.m. had stopped at the Pilot Travel Center on State Route 60 in Bartow to inquire about a job at the store. He was given a job application to fill out and was told to return back on Monday.

About 17 minutes later, deputies were called out to the store about a carjacking. Judd said that Thompson had reportedly stolen a 2022 Cadillac XT4 and almost ran over the victim.

Deputies were able to track down the stolen car, according to WFTV. It was heading on US-27 and then onto Interstate 4.

Once on Interstate 4, Thompson allegedly began speeding, the news outlet reported. He then crashed the car and attempted to flee but was caught by deputies.

Thompson sustained minor injuries from the crash, WFTV reported.

Thompson was arrested. According to the news outlet, he facing multiple charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

