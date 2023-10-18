Man accused of blowing up giant teddy bear that led investigators to drugs, weapons, ammunition

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A man has been arrested after a teddy bear detonated outside of a business recently in San Bernardino, California that led investigators to obtain a search warrant where they seized multiple items including drugs and weapons.

San Bernardino Police Department said that officers were contacted recently by a business owner who said witnesses told them about a possible explosive device inside a large teddy bear that detonated outside.

Video surveillance from the scene reportedly showed a man getting out of his car, and placing the teddy bear next to their SUV, according to KTLA. A woman was then seen getting into a red sedan in the same parking lot. She appeared to be startled by the explosion.

The footage showed that the suspect waited for the explosive device to detonate before fleeing the area, the news station reported.

Investigators say that the footage helped to develop leads which resulted in them obtaining a search warrant at the suspect’s house. Authorities seized multiple items including a ghost gun, over 200 rounds of ammunition, over a kilo of methamphetamine with packaging sales. illegal aerial fireworks, metal pipes/saws that are consistent with explosive devices and more.

Police say the suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

The exact date or location of the incident has not been released, KTLA reported. The suspect’s identity has also not been released.