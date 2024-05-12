Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks area near Mexico-Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 rocked an area near the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.4 earthquake had a depth of 47 miles, The Associated Press reported.

The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. local time near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, according to the news organization. The Suchiate River divides Mexico and Guatemala.

Prelim M6.4 Earthquake near the coast of Chiapas, Mexico May-12 11:39 UTC, updates https://t.co/P7zyrQxaN1 — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) May 12, 2024

There were no immediate reports of damage, the AP reported.

