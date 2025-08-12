‘The Life of a Showgirl’: Taylor Swift surprises fans with 12th album announcement

Taylor Swift, with the help of her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, helped make her fans’ week as she announced her next album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Fans were already anticipating an announcement before a tease for the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights.” On Monday, Swift had posted a social media slide show of 12 images with the caption “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era...,” The Associated Press reported.

Then, a tease for the podcast showed an orange image showing a silhouette of a woman, many believing it was Swift.

There was also a countdown clock on her website that counted to 12:12 a.m. ET, The New York Times reported.

Finally, another tease for the Wednesday podcast release showed Swift pulling the album from a briefcase, the cover art blurred.

“The Life of a Showgirl” comes after last year’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the two-year, record-breaking Eras tour. The series of global concerts, spanning five continents, generated $2.2 billion, the highest-grossing concert series in history, the AP reported.

No release date or track list was announced, The New York Times reported, but you can “pre pre-order” the album in vinyl, cassette and CD on Swift’s website.

The latest episode of “New Heights” drops on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, CNN reported.

