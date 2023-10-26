Lewiston shootings: What we know about Robert Card, person of interest in mass shootings

A manhunt continued early Thursday morning for a suspect in the fatal shootings at a Lewiston, Maine, bar and bowling alley.

>> Read more trending news

Law enforcement officials said late Wednesday that they are looking for Robert Card, 40, in connection to the shootings that took at least 18 lives and injured 13 people. According to authorities, some of those injuries were reportedly from a stampede, NBC reported.

Hundreds of US police officers are searching for a gunman after deadly shootings in Lewiston, Maine



This is what is known about suspect Robert Card so far ⬇️ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 26, 2023

A shelter-in-place order was issued late Wednesday for Lewiston and the neighboring towns of Auburn and Lisbon, Maine, as authorities continue to search for Card. Schools in the towns will be closed on Thursday, as will all municipal buildings and state offices.

Here’s what we know now about Card:

Card “should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Lewiston Police Department said on Facebook. “Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts. If people see him, they should not approach Card or make contact with him in any way,” Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters at a news conference, the Sun Journal reported.

Card studied engineering at the University of Maine from 2001 to 2004.

Card was first described as a trained firearms instructor according to the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC), a database for law enforcement officials. However, on Thursday morning the agency updated its information saying there is no information that suggests he has had any special weapons training or was an instructor.

He is a sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve serving as a petroleum supply specialist. He enlisted in 2002 and has no deployments on record.

According to MIAC, Card “recently reported mental health issues, saying he heard voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME.”

He was reported to have been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.

The Associated Press reported that Card, who lives in Bowdoin, has a history of arrests for domestic violence and other crimes.

A white SUV linked to Card has been abandoned at a boat launch on the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls.