Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro appear on Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’; talk stage names

During an appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the Oscar-winning actor said that he was supposed to go by a stage name when he started acting.

“I finally got an agent. They said, ‘Your name is too ethnic.’ I go, ‘What do you mean? It’s Leonardo DiCaprio?’ They go, ‘No, too ethnic. They’re never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams,’” DiCaprio said, according to the “Today” show.

“I said, ‘What is Lenny?’” DiCaprio continued. “I was 12,13. I said, ‘What is Lenny Williams?’ ‘We took your middle name and we made it — now you’re Lenny.’”

Luckily, his father put a stop to it.

“And my dad saw his photo, ripped it up, and he said, ‘Over my dead body,’” DiCaprio said.

Del Toro said he faced a similar situation when he was told to use Benny Del instead of his full name.

Del Toro and DiCaprio appeared on the podcast to promote their new film “One Battle After Another,” TMZ reported.

The football stars tried to “play it cool” but couldn’t when hosting the two A-listers.

Travis Kelce said, “I’m super excited,” adding a few choice expletives.

