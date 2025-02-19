Lady Gaga releases ‘Mayhem’ track list

Lady Gaga is bringing “Mayhem” to the music world with her seventh studio album. While she has released a couple of songs for the long-awaited album, she posted the full track list on Instagram and her other social media accounts on Tuesday.

Fans have already been able to listen to singles “Die With a Smile,” “Disease” and her Super Bowl-launched “Abracadabra,” Billboard reported.

The 14 tracks are:

“Disease” “Abracadabra” “Garden of Eden” “Perfect Celebrity” “Vanish Into You” “Killah” featuring Gesaffelstein “Zombieboy” “LoveDrug” “How Bad Do U Want Me” “Don’t Call Tonight” “Shadow Of A Man” “The Beast” “Blade of Grass” “Die With a Smile” featuring Bruno Mars

There are two bonus songs, according to Billboard: “Kill for Love” and “Can’t Stop the High”

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga said when she first announced “Mayhem” calling the process the “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way,” according to Variety.

She told Rolling Stone she was “just trying to push as much sound as possible” with “Mayhem,” adding that she wants people to feel the struggle “to see the light” before something positive happens.

“There’s other moments where it’s all about love, and it’s super dreamy,” she told the publication, according to NME. “That, to me, is true chaos. There are times when it’s hard to see the light, but I think sometimes what makes inner chaos harder is when you sometimes get a glimpse of the sun, because you’re like, ‘Man, I wish the sun would shine all the time,’ and then it reminds you of what you’re missing.”

“Mayhem” will be released on March 7.

0 of 28

©2024 Cox Media Group