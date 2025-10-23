Kim Kardashian says she had brain aneurysm

During the premiere of season 7 of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian shared some medical challenges she’s experienced.

Kardashian said she had a “little aneurysm” that was found during an MRI, the “Today” show reported.

A brain aneurysm "is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic. Doctors believe they grow because blood in the area puts pressure on a weak area of a vessel wall. They can leak or rupture and cause a hemorrhagic stroke. Typically, they happen in the area between the brain and the tissue that covers the brain. That’s called a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Brain aneurysms are common and are found during tests for other conditions. If it hasn’t ruptured, then various treatments may be used. If it does rupture, it can become life-threatening and will need emergency treatment.

Kardashian said her brain aneurysm was due to stress, the “Today” show reported.

Kim K also said she was having a flare-up of psoriasis, another condition that she said was because of stress, specifically from her relationship former husband, Kanye West.

She didn’t give a specific incident, but she said the last flare-up of the scaly skin issue was during the couple’s divorce, which was finalized in 2022. They married in 2014, People magazine reported.

“I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see,” she said. “So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected," Us Weekly said.

The former couple share four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6 and Psalm, 5.

The reality television star and entrepreneur claimed that she suffered from Stockholm Syndrome, or when someone is captive and becomes loyal to the person who has them under their control. But she said she has broken out of it.

“This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally that I should have stuck it out or I could have helped,” her former husband. She also admits that she doesn’t expect to get an apology from West.

“I’m not looking for it,” she said. “I don’t care.”

0 of 29

©2024 Cox Media Group