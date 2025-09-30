Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman separate

After two decades, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated.

The couple, who married in 2006, are not living together, according to CNN.

TMZ was first to report that the power couple have lived apart “since the beginning of summer.”

The gossip site said that the Oscar-winning actress did not want to separate and had been working on trying to save her marriage.

Urban, according to TMZ, has moved out of their home in Nashville and has moved into another home in the city.

The couple has two children together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, E! News reported.

Kidman also has two adopted children with her first husband, Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban were last seen together at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match in June in Nashville, People magazine reported. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 25. She posted to Instagram, “Happy Anniversary, Baby.”

She just wrapped “Practical Magic 2″ and he has been on tour.

