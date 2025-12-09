Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau are ‘Instagram official’

In the age of social media, when does a relationship really become official?

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not commented publicly about rumors of a budding romance over the past five months, but on Dec. 6, the singer posted videos and photographs on Instagram of herself and Canada’s former prime minister getting cozy while touring Japan. That qualifies the couple as “Instagram official,” according to multiple news outlets.

Perry, 41, posted a short video of her sitting with Trudeau while sampling uni — the reproductive organs of spiny sea urchins that are considered a delicacy — while she was in Japan as part of her Lifetimes Tour. She performed in Tokyo on Wednesday to promote her 2024 album, “143.”

The singer, whose hits include “Hot n Cold,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “The One Who Got Away” and “Teenage Dream,” also posted a selfie with Trudeau, 53, against a background of Japanese foliage.

Last week, Fumio Kishida, the former prime minister of Japan, shared a photo on social media that included himself; his wife, Yuko Kishida; Trudeau; and Perry. The translation of Kishida’s photo caption referred to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.”

Trudeau responded to the photo on X, reposting, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.”

“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone,” Trudeau also wrote.

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

“Katy Perry doing international diplomacy. Did not have this on my top risks 2025 list!” Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, joked on X.

Rumors about Perry and Trudeau began circulating when they were spotted having dinner together on July 28 at the Le Violon restaurant in Montreal.

Perry had broken off her engagement in June with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter. Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They have three children.

Perry and Trudeau have publicly remained coy about their relationship. Their representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

