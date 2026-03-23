Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest police body camera footage released

The police body camera footage of the 2024 arrest of Justin Timberlake has been released nearly two years after the singer was initially accused of drunken driving.

The video, which was first released by TMZ, showed Timberlake behind the wheel of a BMW after being pulled over in Sag Harbor, on Long Island, The New York Times reported.

The incident happened on June 18, 2024, ABC News reported.

The office can be heard asking the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer why he was in the town, to which he responds, “I‘m on a world tour.”

The officer asked him “A what?” to which he responds again “A world tour” then after a pause, he says, “I’m Justin Timberlake.”

In all, there were eight hours of body camera footage.

Timberlake was pulled over after going through a stop sign and weaving out of a lane.

Clips also show Timberlake struggling to maintain his balance or walk a straight line, telling the officers with him, “I’m sorry. I’m a little nervous,” and “By the way, these are, like, really hard tests.”

Police handcuffed the singer, and a woman who is seen partially through the footage, and was a friend. told police, “Stop it. No way. Don’t say it. You’re arresting Justin Timberlake right now? Stop it. Why?,” ABC News reported.

Entertainment Weekly said the woman was his stylist, Estee Stanley.

She asked if they could just take him home, “You can’t, like, put him in jail,” ABC News reported.

Timberlake, before being taken to the police station, asked: “Let me just ask, like, why are you arresting me?” Entertainment Weekly reported

A separate clip shared by The Associated Press showed Timberlake at a police station, telling officers that “You boys treat me like I’m a criminal,” and he had only “one martini” before following friends home.

In all there was eight hours of body camera footage.

Timberlake had asked that the footage not be released, saying it would not only have humiliated him but also been an invasion of privacy, the Times reported.

Timberlake evenatually pleaded guilty to driving while impared, and agreed to pay a $500 fine and serve 25 hours of community service.

“Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake said at a press conference, according to Entertainment Weekly. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend, take an Uber, take a taxi. This is a mistake I made, but I hope whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I certainly have.”

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