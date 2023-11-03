FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud charges

NEW YORK — A jury has convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of defrauding cryptocurrency customers, according to The Associated Press.

Bankman-Fried was convicted on Thursday by a jury in New York of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers as well as investors of at least $10 billion, according to the AP.

Bankman-Fried, 31, was convicted on seven charges of fraud and conspiracy, according to The New York Times.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon, according to the Times.

Last year after FTX collapsed, Bankman-Fried was charged with stealing billions from customers so that he could finance political contributions, spend extravagantly and venture capital investments, the newspaper reported.

FTX was founded by Bankman-Fried in 2019 and was believed to be an easy way to start trading cryptocurrencies, according to CNN. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that are based on collective hope of their future application.

Bankman-Fried is expected to be sentenced on March 28, according to the Times. He could face up to 110 years in prison.

