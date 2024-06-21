Julie Chrisley’s sentence on fraud allegations vacated by appeals court

ATLANTA — An appeals court has vacated Julie Chrisley’s fraud allegations sentence.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Georgia vacated Julie Chrisley’s sentence, according to WSB-TV.

“After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie. The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record. So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly,” court records said, according to the news outlet.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said that she will be resentenced but it is not clear when that will happen.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been appealing their convictions and are claiming that federal prosecutors made some errors while they were on trial.

Todd and Julie Chrisley and their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty back in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars, according to WSB-TV. They were both serviced a combined 15 years in prison. They were originally sentenced to 19 years but that was reduced a year later in 2023. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years. Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years. Tarantino was sentenced to three years.

The couple, along with their children and Todd Chrisley’s mother, were stars on the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best.” Millions of people followed the Chrisley family’s antics in “Chrisley Knows Best,” which launched in 2014. The show, along with the spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley” and the forthcoming Todd Chrisley-hosted dating show “Love Limo,” was canceled last year after the couple’s sentencing, Deadline reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Executive producer Stephanie Bloch Chambers, TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley speak onstage at the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel during the NBCUniversal USA Network portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group