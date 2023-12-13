Judge pauses court deadline in Trump election case

A judge paused the case of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 interference case in Washington as an appeal is heard regarding presidential immunity.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed to put the case on hold, according to The Associated Press.

Chutkan said any “further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant,” according to the AP. She did say if the case does return to her court, she will “consider at that time whether to retain or continue the dates of any still-future deadlines and proceedings, including the trial scheduled for March 4, 2024.”

Trump has been appealing Chutkan’s ruling from earlier in December that found he does not have immunity in case but he argued that he should not be prosecuted for actions he took when he was president, Reuters reported.

In August, Trump was charged with four counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to CBS News. Prosecutors claim that he “orchestrated a scheme to resist the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, CBS News reported. He has also denied any wrongdoing.





©2023 Cox Media Group