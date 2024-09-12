Jon Bon Jovi talks woman from Nashville bridge ledge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A music video shoot became a life-saving situation for rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.

Nashville Police said the singer was shooting a video on the Seignthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday when a woman was standing on the ledge of the span over the Cumberland River, NBC News reported.

The incident was caught on camera, which had been posted to YouTube, but was removed for violating community standards.

At first, one of Bon Jovi’s assistants tried to talk to the woman, but then he slowly walked over to her and started talking.

The woman who at first had her back to the Grammy-award winner and his assistant but eventually turned around to face them. Bon Jovi and the assistant helped the woman back over the railing. Bon Jovi took more time to talk to the woman and eventually hugged her and walked with her off the bridge, NBC News reported.

A representative said Bon Jovi would not be commenting on the incident.

Police Chief John Drake wrote on X, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

Bon Jovi has come to the aid of those who need it in the past, Fox News reported. He started the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006 to “recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs.”

The foundation began in Philadelphia but is now in 12 states. In addition to providing affordable housing, the foundation also operates three JBJ Soul Kitchens in New Jersey to combat hunger, according to the organization’s website.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

