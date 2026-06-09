John Lithgow sets record at Tony Awards

NEW YORK — It was a giant victory for John Lithgow.

The 80-year-old made history on Sunday, becoming the oldest lead actor to win a competitive acting Tony Award.

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Lithgow won the award for his performance in “Giant,” Variety reported. He broke the record held by Roy Dotrice, who was 77 when he won the statue for featured actor in a play in the 2000 production of “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” according to the entertainment news website.

It was Lithgow’s third career Tony Award; he also won best lead actor in a musical for “Sweet Smell of Success” in 2002, according to Variety.

John Lithgow is now the oldest man to have ever won a competitive acting Tony.



He took home Best Actor in a Play for “Giant” at tonight’s #TonyAwards.https://t.co/It4QItdlwC pic.twitter.com/R9QoLOZ9gI — Variety (@Variety) June 8, 2026

During his acceptance speech, Lithgow noted that he won his first Tony Award 53 years ago, when he captured Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play honors for 1973’s “The Changing Room,” Deadline reported.

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During his acceptance speech, Lithgow noted that he won his first Tony Award 53 years ago, when he captured Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play honors for 1973’s “The Changing Room,” Deadline reported.

“I’m such a lucky actor. This is my third Tony Award. My first one was 53 years ago at my Broadway debut in the American premiere of an English play, which by an amazing coincidence originated at London’s Royal Court Theatre, just like ‘Giant,’” Lithgow said. “Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of just fantastic theatre artists. I’ve had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments on the stage, but I have to tell you right now, this moment has got to be one of the best.”

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