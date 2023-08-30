John Cena returning to WWE ‘Smackdown’ for 8 episodes in September and October

One of pro wrestling’s all-time favorite personalities is returning to the WWE for an extended stay.

>> Read more trending news

John Cena, 46, the 16-time world champion and one of the sport’s most popular wrestlers has appeared less frequently in WWE events because of obligations to his burgeoning acting career, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He has made a handful of one-off appearances on Friday Night Smackdown, but the company has announced that he’ll appear on eight total episodes of Smackdown in September and October -- starting this Friday in Hershey, Pennsylvania at the Giant Center.

Friday, Sept. 15 at Ball Arena in Denver, will be the first of seven straight appearances through the end of October. He’ll make a previously announced appearance at The WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India on Friday, Sept. 8, WWE reports.

Cena has been money in the bank when he has made appearances on Smackdown, Forbes reports.

Cena’s last appearance at Smackdown last December boosted viewership to more than 2.6 million, a two-year record, and 10.6% higher than the previous week. The WWE expects more of the same on the heels of last week’s episode, a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk that attracted more than 2.6 million viewers.

Cena, in partnership with Make-A-Wish will host children and their families in all eight cities to experience a WWE event in person, the WWE announced. WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted wishes of kids with life-threatening diseases for 40 years. Cena, the most requested wish-granter of them all, has granted more than 650 wishes to children across the globe.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 John Cena through the years John Cena, a voice actor in the upcoming animated film "Ferdinand," discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

©2023 Cox Media Group