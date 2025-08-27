Jet bridge collapses, injuring two workers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — An out-of-service jet bridge collapsed at the Santa Barbara Airport, injuring two maintenance workers.

The bridge was undergoing maintenance at around 9:25 a.m. local time Tuesday, KSBY reported.

The cause of the collapse had not been determined, but airport director Chris Hastert told the news station, “We take safety very seriously here and do a lot of preventative maintenance, so obviously, there’s going to be an investigation. We’ll find out why this happened. But no, this is a serious issue that has never come up before.”

Jet bridge at Santa Barbara Airport collapses during maintenance https://t.co/WdPsMunmdw — KSBY (@KSBY) August 26, 2025

He said the airport’s three other jet bridges were inspected and were in use.

The two workers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, KEYT reported.

