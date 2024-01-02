Trending

Japan Airlines plane in flames after colliding with plane at Tokyo airport

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames after it collided with another plane as it landed on a runway at Tokyo International Airport on Tuesday evening, according to a Japanese broadcaster.

>> Read more trending news

NHK broadcast video of the plane fully involved in flames on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

The BBC reported that all 379 passengers and crew were able to get off the plane safely, authorities told NHK.

The plane collided with a coast guard plane, authorities said, according to NHK.

Video showed the plane burning on the runway early Tuesday in Japan.


Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!