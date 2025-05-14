Janet Jackson to receive AMA’s ICON Award, will perform at ceremony

After more than half a century of entertaining, Janet Jackson will be honored as the icon that she is.

Jackson will receive the American Music Awards ICON Award during the 2025 ceremony, which will be held in Las Vegas on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer will also perform during the show for the first time since 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is not the first American Music Awards honor she has received. Jackson has earned 11 AMAs over her career. She also has five Grammy awards, two Emmys and is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 2019.

She was also given the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2015 BET Awards, Billboard reported.

The AMAs called her "one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era."

She has sold more than 180 million albums and is one of only four artists to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart across four decades, spanning the 1980s to 2010s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson’s hit “Someone to Call My Lover” recently hit the charts, 24 years after its original release, thanks to going viral on social media.

According to the AMAs, the ICON Award is "an honor bestowed upon an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry."

The two previous ICON award recipients were Rihanna in 2013 and Lionel Richie in 2022, Billboard reported.

Jackson will soon appear in a six-show Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre stage starting on May 21.

