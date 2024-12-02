James Van Der Beek sells ‘Varsity Blues’ items raising money to cover cancer costs for self, others

James Van Der Beek shared about his cancer diagnosis last month. Now he is trying to help raise money to cover the cost of cancer treatments for not only himself but for others.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, saying a few weeks ago that he had been keeping the diagnosis private and was “taking steps to resolve it,” CNN reported.

In a recent Instagram post, Van Der Beek shared photos of himself wearing a “Varsity Blues” jersey and holding a football. He starred in the movie 25 years ago and is selling “limited edition” jerseys with the No. 4 and the name “Moxon” on them. He said, “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).”

The items are available on his website. An autographed jersey is $80 while a jersey with no signature is $40.

Van Der Beek is also appearing in “The Real Full Monty” to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research, E! News reported.

He will appear with Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs and Bruno Tonioli among others to raise awareness about the various cancers. The special is set to air on Dec. 9.

