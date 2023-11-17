‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream’: Mariah Carey has her own Barbie doll just in time for Christmas

Mattel is releasing a Mariah Carey Barbie doll in time for the holidays.

“All I want for Christmas is… a Mariah Carey Barbie® doll! What better way to celebrate the holidays than with the season’s star herself,” Mattel said.

As Carey’s hit Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” makes its way around leading up to the holiday season, Mattel released a Barbie doll to honor her and her hit song.

“The Mariah Carey Barbie doll captures the incredible vocalist’s signature flair and dazzling style in a festive look. Mariah Carey Barbie rings in the holiday season in a glittery red gown with a ruched overlay and a dramatic hem slit, accompanied by gorgeous curls, sparkly silvery accessories and matching red heels,” Mattel said in a statement.

Carey’s doll joins the ranks of other singers who got their own Barbie dolls, including Cher, Beyoncé and Tina Turner, according to People.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie,” Carey said in a statement. “If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out! I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

The Mariah Carey Barbie doll will be able to purchase starting Friday on the Mattel Shop for $75. It is also available on Amazon, according to Billboard.

