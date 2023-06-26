Italian official angry after tourist filmed carving initials into Rome’s Colosseum

ROME — An Italian official is calling for the arrest of a tourist who was filmed carving his initials and those of his girlfriend into the wall of Rome’s Colosseum.

>> Read more trending news

Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy’s culture minister, called the man’s actions as “unworthy and a sign of great incivility,” SkyNews reported.

“I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée,” Sangiuliano tweeted on Monday.

"I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world," said Italy's Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. https://t.co/9CMhRdNhYc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 26, 2023

The freestanding amphitheater is nearly 2,000 years old, dates to the Roman Empire and is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube, shows the tourist, scratching what appears to be “Ivan + Hayley 23″ into the wall of the historic site with a set of keys on Friday.

“Are you serious, man?” one person from behind the camera appeared to say to the man in the video.

Italian news outlet ANSA reported that the man in the video has yet to be identified by authorities, CBS News reported.

ANSA reported that according to Italian law, if the man is arrested, he could face a fine of at least $16,360 and up to five years in prison, CNN reported.